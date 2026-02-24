Guwahati Man Arrested for Selling Rented Vehicles; 11 Cars Recovered

Guwahati Police have arrested an alleged conman accused of fraudulently selling vehicles after taking them on rent. The accused has been identified as Rupjyoti Das, a resident of Aathgaon under Kamalpur Police Station in Kamrup district.

According to police, the arrest was made in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 07/2026 registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the course of investigation, officers recovered a total of 11 vehicles from various locations across Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Police alleged that the accused used to hire vehicles from different individuals and later sell them off illegally to unsuspecting buyers. The recovered vehicles are reportedly luxury cars that had been fraudulently disposed of.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify more victims and ascertain whether others were involved in the operation.

Further legal proceedings are underway.