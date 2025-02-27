Guwahati: Man Blackmails Ex, Threatens to Leak Intimate Clips; Arrested

Guwahati police have apprehended a businessman named Hari Modi on charges of blackmailing a young woman by threatening to leak her private photos and videos. The arrest was made by Dispur Police based on the woman’s complaint.

According to sources, Hari Modi had maintained a long-term relationship with the woman and allegedly recorded private videos during their time together. When the woman decided to end the relationship, Modi allegedly resorted to blackmail, threatening to make the footage public. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police, leading to Modi’s arrest.

The accused, identified as a finance officer at a private firm, has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The case has been registered as Dispur PS Case No. 78/25 under sections 29y/351(2)/64(1)/75(2)/76/78(2)/79 of the BNS, read with Section 66 of the IT Act.