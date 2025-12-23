Guwahati: Man Burnt Alive After Touching Railway Wire in Chandmari

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after coming in contact with a high-voltage railway wire late Monday night in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

According to reports, the man was trying to cross over a stationary oil tanker when he accidentally touched the live wire. He was electrocuted and died on the spot, leaving the area in shock.

The oil tanker narrowly escaped catching fire, preventing a major mishap in the area.

Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Chandmari Police reached the spot soon after the incident. The identity of the deceased has not been established so far.

