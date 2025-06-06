Father and 4-Year-Old Son Electrocuted to Death in Silchar

In a tragic incident in the Silkuri area of Cachar district, a father and his four-year-old son lost their lives after being electrocuted by a snapped live wire in front of their house.

The deceased have been identified as Paban Malla and his young son Vicky Malla. The heartbreaking accident occurred when a high-tension electric wire suddenly snapped and fell on them as they were standing outside their house.

According to eyewitnesses, Paban had stepped out with his son when the live wire came crashing down from above, electrocuting both on the spot. They collapsed to the ground, and alarmed neighbours immediately alerted the electricity department, who then disconnected the power supply.

Despite being rushed for help, both father and son were declared dead before any medical aid could be provided.

Locals have blamed the incident on the gross negligence of the electricity department, alleging that the live wire had been hanging dangerously for a long time. Despite repeated complaints from residents, no preventive action was taken, ultimately leading to this fatal tragedy.

