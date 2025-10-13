Guwahati: Man Dies, Woman Injured in Bike Crash at Noonmati

A young man lost his life after his motorcycle crashed head-on into a road divider at Madhavpur in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Sunday night.

Sources informed that the bike was moving at a high speed when the rider suddenly lost balance and hit the divider with great force. The impact left both the rider and the pillion rider grievously injured. Locals immediately informed police and helped rush the victims to a nearby hospital.

Police personnel from Noonmati Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and transported the injured duo for medical assistance. However, doctors at the hospital declared the biker dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Das, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Noonmati. The young woman accompanying him sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

In another incident on Monday morning, a man was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle at Bhangagarh area in Guwahati. Eyewitnesses on the spot said the vehicle sped away immediately after hitting him, leaving the man critically injured.

Reports suggest that the victim was crossing near the signal area when the speeding vehicle struck him and fled. Quick-acting passersby rushed the injured man to the nearby Nemcare hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The injured individual has been identified as Mohan Kaur, a resident of Bishnupur. Police have registered a case and launched a search to locate the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run.

