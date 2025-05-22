Guwahati: Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra After Writing Suicide Note to CM

A man reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Brahmaputra River from a passenger ferry, leaving behind a heart-wrenching suicide note addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 3:20 PM on board the MV Bhagirathi, a passenger ferry operating between Guwahati and North Guwahati’s Rajaduar. The man, identified as Golok Rajbongshi, a resident of Dahudi in Nalbari district, leapt into the river in full view of fellow passengers, who were left stunned and helpless.

Before taking the extreme step, Rajbongshi left a small bundle on the ferry deck containing a handwritten letter, a pair of sandals, and Rs 300 in cash. The suicide note, addressed to the Chief Minister, cited ill health and emotional distress as reasons for his action and made two final appeals to the state’s top leader.

“Due to physical illness I took this step. No one is to be blamed for this,” Rajbongshi wrote in his final message.

“I have only two requests for the Hon’ble Chief Minister. First, please ensure job placement for my only son. Second, do not instruct SDRF or NDRF to search for my body. Let me disappear into the horizon of the river.”

Suicide Note

Upon being alerted, authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations in the Brahmaputra. However, as of the time this report was filed, Rajbongshi’s body remains untraced.