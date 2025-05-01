Guwahati: Minor Girl Allegedly Abducted by Dhaba Worker

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 was allegedly abducted from the Amching Jorabat area on the outskirts of the city.

Advertisment

The missing girl has been identified as Sangam Subba, daughter of Narayan Subba and a resident of Amching Jorabat. She was a student of Class 9 at Bishnu Jyoti Hindi High School in the same locality.

According to the family, a youth named Ali, who works at the PK Dhaba in Amching Jorabat, allegedly kidnapped Sangam late last night. Following the incident, the family lodged an FIR at the Satgaon Police Station.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint and initiated an investigation. However, no trace of the girl has been found so far. Authorities continue their efforts to locate her and bring the accused to justice.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a shocking incident of alleged abduction has come to light in Guwahati, where a Muslim youth is accused of abducting an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Somiya Kumari, from Chilaray Nagar. Somiya, a resident of Shillong, was in the city for coaching classes to prepare for the NEET examination. The incident has drawn strong reactions from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has raised serious concerns about the matter.

Reports indicate that Somiya was staying in a PG accommodation in Chilaray Nagar while attending her coaching classes. She was allegedly abducted by a young man named Sajad Alam, who is said to have taken her away in a vehicle from the PG. There are also suspicions that the PG caretaker may have been involved in the abduction.

Also Read: Guwahati: Dispur Police Rescue Kidnapped Teenage Girl, Arrest Youth