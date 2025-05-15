Guwahati Murder Mystery Unravels: Shocking Details Emerge in 10-Year-Old Mrinmoy’s Killing

In a major breakthrough in the gruesome murder of 10-year-old Mrinmoy Barman, Dispur Police have intensified their investigation, launching a series of raids targeting the prime accused, Jitumoni Haloi. Multiple locations were searched, including the vicinity of Beltola College—where Mrinmoy’s body was discovered—and Haloi’s residence in Bhetapara.

Advertisment

During the operation, police recovered a Super Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-DU-7529, suspected to have been used in the crime. The two-wheeler was found hidden inside Haloi’s house, along with other incriminating items. Authorities have also obtained two crucial CCTV footages linked to the case.

Police sources confirmed that the trolley bag used to dispose of Mrinmoy’s body was taken from Jitumoni’s home. CCTV visuals further revealed that Haloi had picked up Mrinmoy from Beltola Tiniali and stopped at a Bhetapara petrol pump to refuel his motorcycle before proceeding to Indira Nagar in the Basistha area—believed to be the site of the murder. Mrinmoy was allegedly strangled to death.

In a chilling twist, it has been revealed that Haloi was on a phone call with Mrinmoy’s mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, at the time of the murder. Police have collected all available CCTV footage for further examination.

Investigators have also uncovered that Jitumoni, a divorced man, had been in a relationship with Dipali for the past seven years. While his family was aware of the affair, he had hidden the fact that Dipali was already married. His mother reportedly objected strongly upon learning the truth.

Further revelations suggest that there had been an unsuccessful attempt to enroll Mrinmoy in a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Goalpara. Police suspect that both Dipali and Jitumoni had been exploring ways to remove the child from their lives.

Earlier, the mutilated body of the Class V student was discovered inside a black trolley suitcase near the Forest Department office in Basistha last Sunday. The bag was found abandoned near roadside bushes along the deserted stretch between Basistha and Indira Nagar by a scrap collector, who alerted authorities after noticing human legs protruding from the half-open suitcase.

Initial inquiries were led by Basistha Police, who identified the victim as Mrinmoy Barman—roll number 1 of his class. Dipali, who worked at a local clinic, had earlier filed a missing person report for her son. However, inconsistencies in her statement soon aroused suspicion. Under sustained interrogation, she confessed to the crime, revealing that she and her partner, Jitumoni Haloi—an employee on temporary duty at the Accountant General’s office—had brutally murdered the child.

As more disturbing details continue to surface, the case has sent shockwaves through the city. The investigation remains ongoing.

Also Read: Is This the Darkest Crime Guwahati Has Seen in Recent Times?