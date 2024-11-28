Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge to Open by Puja Season Next Year, Toll Plans in Focus

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge on Thursday, noting significant progress as the project nears completion.

The bridge is expected to be finished within the next 4-6 months, with the possibility of its inauguration during the Puja season next year, potentially in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister highlighted the decision to introduce a toll for vehicles crossing the bridge, particularly targeting larger vehicles like night super buses and trucks, to prevent traffic congestion. Additional charges will apply for trucks to ensure smooth flow and safety.

Work on the upcoming Guwahati- North Guwahati bridge is progressing well and we plan to dedicate it to the people after July 2025.



The bridge will be free to use for all categories of vehicles except trucks & commercial buses



I inspected the progress a while back.



📍South Bank pic.twitter.com/HL9VjxrW5c — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 28, 2024

CM Sarma Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle, Plans to Include Minister from Barak Valley

Regarding political matters, CM Sarma mentioned that there will be changes in the Assam Cabinet, with one to three ministers possibly being reshuffled.

He stressed that any new appointments in the state cabinet, particularly from Barak Valley, would be made after consulting with the Delhi high command. The Chief Minister also reiterated the state’s success in securing minority votes in both the Lok Sabha and recent by-polls, attributing it to the government’s inclusive policies and the benefits minorities receive through various schemes. While asserting the government's approach was not aggressive, he emphasised that any campaign targeting votes would be focused on minority constituencies.

On the ongoing trading scam investigation, CM Sarma addressed questions about the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) progress. The CBI, working under a 60-day deadline set by the High Court, plans to approach the Supreme Court for an extension of 90 days to submit its chargesheet.

Concerning bail, CM Sarma clarified that although technical reasons had led to the granting of bail to the accused, they would not be released from jail immediately.