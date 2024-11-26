Assam Cabinet Implements Key Reforms in Land Allotment, Holidays, and Microfinance

In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has approved several key decisions, which include the official government holiday list for 2025, the renaming of a district headquarters, and a new policy for land allotment in Guwahati.

One of the major announcements was the approval of the government holiday list for 2025, which includes a total of 36 holidays. Additionally, seven new reserved holidays have been added to the list. The Cabinet also decided that Ali-Aye-Ligang, an important cultural festival, will be recognized as a government holiday in 11 districts of the state.

In a bid to honour Assam's cultural heritage, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Shankardeva Nagar (the headquarters of Hojai district) to Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar, in recognition of the contributions of the great Assamese saint, Srimanta Sankardev.

ৰাজ্য মন্ত্ৰীসভাই আজি হোজাই জিলাৰ জিলা সদৰ শংকৰদেৱ নগৰৰ নাম সলনি কৰি “শ্ৰীমন্ত শংকৰদেৱ নগৰ” ৰখাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2024

The Cabinet also approved the voluntary retirement of state agricultural marketing staff, aiming to streamline the department and improve its functioning.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned the clearance of Rs 115 crore outstanding dues for the 108 Mrityunjay Seva, the emergency ambulance service in Assam. This financial approval will ensure the continued smooth operation of the life-saving service across the state.

A new land allotment policy under Mission Basundhara for people in Guwahati was also approved. Individuals allotted land under this mission will receive temporary clearance by paying a 10 percent premium. However, if the land is sold, the remaining 90 percent premium will need to be paid. This policy is aimed at easing the land allotment process while ensuring proper regulation.

In another major financial move, the Cabinet approved a fund of Rs 223.26 crore for 78,046 beneficiaries under the state's microfinance scheme.