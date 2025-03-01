Guwahati: Organized Theft Racket Busted on Vande Bharat Express, 4 Held

Acting swiftly on passenger complaints lodged in February 2025 regarding thefts aboard Train No. 22228 DN-Vande Bharat Express at Guwahati Railway Station, railway authorities launched a targeted operation to apprehend the culprits.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensified surveillance, laid an ambush, and meticulously analyzed CCTV footage, which revealed a gang operating in an organized manner to steal passengers' belongings while the train was stationed at Guwahati.

Following the investigation, RPF teams successfully apprehended four habitual offenders identified in the CCTV footage. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sarwan Sah, Sunil Yadav, Ashok Das, and

Majnu Yadav.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the thefts. Subsequently, they were handed over to the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Guwahati, for further legal proceedings.