Guwahati: Over 1 Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Held in Separate Ops

In a significant breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station made a key arrest in connection with the trafficking of contraband.

Acting on a secret input, GRP intercepted a passenger traveling aboard the New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train no. 12423 DN) and recovered 1.008 kg of suspected morphine. The drugs were discovered hidden in the passenger's belongings.

The arrested individual was identified as Ajoy Kumar Gupta (26), resident of Jaitpura in Bihar, was reportedly traveling from Mariani Railway Station to Uttar Pradesh. Gupta has been detained, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

In another major operation, the Panbazar Police have successfully apprehended two drug traffickers, including a woman, in a joint operation conducted near the 3rd Railway Gate in Guwahati.

The arrested individuals, identified as Madhav Das and Mamata Khatun, were found in possession of 21 grams of narcotics, believed to be part of an extensive drug trade that has been operating in the city for an extended period.

The duo, who were reportedly involved in the distribution of illicit substances, were arrested following a tip-off. The seized drugs are suspected to be part of a larger network that has been secretly running drug operations in Guwahati.