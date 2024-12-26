Guwahati Stabbing: Suspect Found with Mousumi Gogoi’s Photos in Car

The tragic murder of Mousumi Gogoi has taken a new turn, uncovering critical details about the suspect, Bhupen Das. On the day of the incident, Bhupen Das was reportedly summoned to the Panbazar Police Station.

According to reports, he had been threatening Mousumi, stating that he would take his own life. Mousumi had already filed a complaint against him at the Women’s Police Station prior to the attack.

Evidence recovered from Bhupen Das’s vehicle has raised further questions. A purse and photos of Mousumi Gogoi were found in his car. Additionally, pictures of the two together have also surfaced, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Bhupen Das’s wife and two children were present at the crime scene. His wife made explosive statements about the incident, which could provide crucial insights for the investigation.

Police located Bhupen Das in a deteriorated state at the scene, as he had inflicted injuries on himself after committing the crime. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the media, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta provided further insights into the case, stating, “The girl was staying here as a tenant for the last one month. She was working in an NGO, and accordingly, she was heading to her workplace today at around 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, an individual stabbed her brutally, following which she was rushed to GMCH. The police have begun their investigation, and a special team has been appointed to investigate the matter. The killer was tracked and nabbed. He also tried to commit suicide and inflicted self-harm. He has been taken to the hospital. The youth had tried to build a relationship with the girl, which she desperately denied. The youth harassed her for building the relationship. The youth, identified as Bhupen Das, is from Nalbari.”

The investigation is ongoing as the Guwahati police work to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.