Guwahati Police Accused of Shielding Drunk Driver After Rajdhani Masjid Crash

Two separate road incidents in Guwahati city have sparked outrage and concern, with one involving alleged misconduct by the police and the other resulting in tragic fatalities.

In the first incident, a vehicle belonging to Dispur Traffic Police (registration number AS01EM7981) reportedly collided with a Maruti Suzuki car (registration number AS01BS5687) near Rajdhani Masjid on Sunday night.

The victim identified as Asadul Hussain alleged that the driver of the police vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Adding to the controversy, accusations have surfaced claiming that Dispur Police shielded the intoxicated driver instead of taking appropriate action. City police are yet to release an official statement, as investigations into the incident continue.

In a separate and more tragic incident earlier, a fatal accident occurred on the Supermarket Flyover, claiming the lives of a Rapido rider and the pillion passenger.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Rajbanshi, 24, from Nalbari, and Priya Sonar, 25, from Lumding. Their bodies have been kept at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) morgue.

The young woman who died in the accident is identified as Priya Sonar. She was a law student, having passed from the law department at Nerim Law College.

Priya's home was in Lumding, but she was living as a tenant in Joynagar, Six Mile, Guwahati.