Rapido Driver, Woman Killed in Accident at Flyover in Guwahati

A Rapido driver and the pillion rider lost their lives in a tragic road accident over the Supermarket flyover in Guwahati on Sunday, sources said.

As per sources, the mishap occurred after an unknown vehicle hit the bike from behind and fled. The Rapido driver identified as Ranjit Rajbongshi (24) was killed on the spot following the clash. He was a resident of Chaplakuchi in Nalbari.

The woman who was the pillion rider, was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate treatment. However, she was declared dead at the hospital. Her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the bike involved in the accident bears registration number AS-01 BU 7601.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the incident spot and launched an investigation into the incident.