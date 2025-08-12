Drugs Worth Rs 302 Crore Recovered in Mizoram

Mizoram Police have seized illegal drugs worth nearly Rs 302 crore in a series of coordinated operations across the state over the past two weeks, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) and Chief Public Relations Officer H. Ramthlengliana said in an official statement that the force’s “relentless and untiring drive against drugs and other illegal activities” continues, with significant seizures made in recent days.

On August 9, a joint operation by the Special Narcotics Police Station under CID Crime and the 225 Battalion CRPF in Aizawl led to the interception of a car in the Seling and Bungbangla areas. Officers recovered 3.930 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at ₹51.09 lakh and arrested three individuals — Sahab Uddin (41), Emanuel Remnalalliana (25), and Lalbiaksiama (23).

On August 6, Champhai Police seized 1.053 kilograms, or 88 soap cases, of suspected heroin worth Rs 31.59 lakh from a vehicle at the Khankawn Checkgate, arresting the accused, Agnes Lalremsiami (32).

The largest haul came on August 1, when a team from the CID Special Branch and Special Narcotics Police Station stopped a pickup truck on the Zemabawk–Seling route. A hidden compartment inside the vehicle contained 20.304 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth around Rs 300 crore and 1.625 kilograms, or 120 soap cases, of heroin valued at Rs 49.56 lakh. The driver, B. Lalthazuala (45), was arrested, and further interrogation led to the arrest of the alleged main suspect, Bawilianthang (42).

In another operation on the night of August 1, Lunglei Police and the 20th Battalion Assam Rifles seized 220.81 grams, or 18 soap cases, of heroin valued at Rs 6.62 lakh from a passenger named Lalrintluangi (33) on a vehicle bound for Lunglei from Champhai. Additional heroin totalling 120.31 grams, or 10 soap cases, worth Rs 3.61 lakh was recovered from three other passengers in the same vehicle.

On July 31, Champhai Police at the Khankawn Checkgate recovered 167 grams, or 16 soap cases, of heroin worth Rs 5.01 lakh from Lalmuanawma (38) and K. Lalawmpuia (27). The same day in Aizawl, three residents were arrested with 364 grams, or 31 soap cases, of heroin worth Rs 10.92 lakh.

On July 28, Champhai Police and the CID Special Branch seized 440 grams, or 36 soap cases, of heroin worth Rs 13.20 lakh from Kalpo Jyoti Borah (26) of Assam and Rajan Brahma (32) of Arunachal Pradesh. The drugs were hidden inside a vehicle’s concealed compartment, which was also seized.

Multiple cases have been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and police say investigations are ongoing to identify the wider network behind the smuggling.

