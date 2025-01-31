Guwahati Police Arrests Most-Wanted Thief After Public Chase

The Guwahati police have arrested a most-wanted thief known for several crimes across the city. The criminal has been identified as Rahul Baruah.

As per sources, several cases have been lodged against him at the Dispur and Chandmari police stations.

Recently, Rahul had snatched a woman's gold chain in Rajgarh area, which led to a major search operation by Chandmari police.

His attempt to steal a chain again in Hengrabari on Thursday met with local resistance, as enraged citizens surrounded him. The public promptly handed him over to Dispur police.

At present, Rahul Baruah, the infamous thief, is in the custody of Dispur police. Sources said that the Chandmari police may also take him into their custody for further investigation.