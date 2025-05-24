Guwahati Police Bust IPL Gambling Racket, Arrest Three Key Bookies

Guwahati police conducted a crackdown on IPL gambling in the city, arresting three gamblers from Datalpara. The trio was found running an illegal IPL betting operation from a garage.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kirpankar Sharma, Bijoy Shaw, and Dipjyoti Boro. During the raid, police examined their mobile phones and discovered multiple online apps related to IPL gambling.

Investigations revealed that this gambling ring also had connections with another syndicate operating out of Shillong. The Shillong group was reportedly managing the IPL betting through local cricket match counters.

During interrogation, one of the arrested individuals revealed key details about the gambling operation. According to the accused, participants would select a specific number for bidding and send it to a contact in Khanapara. The money for the bets, typically ranging from ₹150 to ₹200 per number, was transferred online. If the selected number won, the payout could be as high as ₹6,000

The accused further revealed that the operation was not confined to Guwahati alone but was linked to a broader gambling nexus that included Shillong. The Khanapara contact reportedly coordinated with counterparts in Shillong through local "Teer" counters, indicating a cross-regional connection between the two cities' betting circuits. This revelation highlights the structured and far-reaching nature of the illegal gambling network operating across the Northeast.

Police have also seized five mobile phones and a sum of cash from the arrested gamblers. The Fatasil police station is continuing its investigation into the gambling network.

