Guwahati Police Bust Multi-Crore Online Gaming Scam, 3 Arrested

A massive online gaming app scam has been unearthed in the city, with authorities dismantling a syndicate accused of siphoning off crores of rupees under the guise of digital gaming transactions. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police launched a crackdown, leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of crucial evidence.

The investigation began when the Chandmari police apprehended an accused, identified as Injamul Haque from Barpeta. During interrogation, Haque revealed details of a larger network operating from a Hotel in Garchuk, where two cybercriminals from Chhattisgarh, Ratna Prakash and Muralidhar Sumith Pillai, were allegedly running the racket.

According to sources, Haque played a key role in supplying multiple bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters, which were then used to channel crores of rupees purportedly earned through online gaming apps. These illicit transactions raised alarms, prompting law enforcement agencies to intervene.

During the raid, police seized multiple ATM and debit cards, passbooks, airline tickets, cheque books, and other incriminating documents linked to the scam. Investigators suspect the operation had been thriving for months, targeting unsuspecting individuals and laundering vast sums of money.

Further investigations revealed that Injamul Haque was an employee at an office on Zoo Road and was actively involved in facilitating account transactions at Commerce Point, where he allegedly sold accounts in bulk to fraudsters

Authorities are now working to uncover the full extent of the syndicate and identify more individuals involved in this widespread financial fraud.