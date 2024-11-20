Guwahati Police Busted Major Iron Theft Syndicate, Multiple Suspects Held

The Guwahati Police have successfully apprehended a gang involved in the theft and illegal sale of manhole covers, following a detailed investigation into a series of thefts in the Bamunimaidan area.

Over the past few days, a group of miscreants had been stealing manhole covers from various locations, particularly in the Chandmari and Bamunimaidan areas. The gang reportedly used small commercial vehicles to transport the stolen covers, selling them to scrapyards outside Guwahati.

According to the reports, on November 18, 2024, at around 6:00 AM, a police team managed to apprehend the suspects and recover five stolen manhole covers along with a four-wheeled commercial vehicle (Registration no. AS01QC0265). The gang had taken advantage of manhole covers left beside the footpath due to ongoing drain repair and cleaning work, posing as GMC workers to avoid suspicion, the report stated.

Further investigation revealed that the gang had already stolen over 20 manhole covers from the Chandmari area and sold them to scrapyards outside Guwahati, specifically in Rangia. The police's coordinated efforts led to the arrest of several individuals involved in the theft and illegal sale of these manhole covers.

Apprehended Suspects:

Chandra Gayari (35), resident of Kokrajhar, Kachugaon

Chandan Dutta (42), resident of Nagaon, Amoni

Uttam Dutta (51), resident of Fatasil Ambari, Kamrup (M)

Jiten Das (44), resident of Fatasil Ambari, Kamrup (M)

Sunny Chakraborty (31), resident of Fatasil Ambari, Kamrup (M)

Rajen Boro (22), resident of Jabarkuchi, Barpeta

During the investigation, two additional parties involved in the racket were identified by the city police.

The first party, located in Changsari, Ghograpara, and Rangia, was responsible for collecting the stolen goods, which were then handed over to another party in Arya Nagar, Bharalumukh. This party, led by Amit Kumar, a scrap business owner, further passed the stolen items to K.D. Iron Steel Trading Pvt Ltd., located in Moranjena Rongia, owned by Dilip Goenka.

In a follow-up operation, police apprehended three members of the second party:

Md. Ajar Ali, resident of Barraul, Ghograpara

Md. Ajiubr Khan, resident of Barajul, Ghograpara

Md. Jeherul Ali, resident of Puthimari, Rongia

Additionally, the third party led by Amit Kumar Siddha was apprehended, along with the manager of K.D. Iron Steel Trading Pvt Ltd, Anil Goenka, who was taken into custody for his involvement.

Further investigations are underway to bring all individuals involved to justice.