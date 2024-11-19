Multi-Crore Mystery at JB Law College: What Really Happened?

Finally, a case has been registered at Chandmari Police Station against the suspended Principal of Jnanadabhiram Barooah Law College or JB Law College, Dr. Malabika Talukdar; Practical Course Coordinator Ranjan Jyoti Das; and Accountant Pradip Bezbaruah. The allegations involve a major financial scandal at the college.

A case has been registered against the trio at the Chandmari Police Station following allegations of embezzlement, forgery, and misappropriation of funds amounting to crores of rupees.

Advocate Alleges Large-Scale Corruption

An advocate and former student of JB Law College filed the FIR, shedding light on an alleged conspiracy involving the manipulation of financial records and unauthorized transactions. According to the complaint, the college, which operates under the JB Law College Society, is managed by a Governing Body. The institution's primary revenue source is student fees, and it boasts a substantial reserve of over ₹50 crore.

Despite clear guidelines requiring the Principal to seek written approval from the Governing Body President for expenses exceeding ₹1 lakh, the complaint claims Dr. Talukdar bypassed these protocols through dubious practices.

Discrepancies Uncovered in Audit Reports

Two independent audits—conducted by Amlan Bhadra & Associates and retired Assistant Director of Audit, D.C. Mandal—revealed a startling ₹11.95 lakh discrepancy in revenue collections for 2020-2023. The audits showed differences in fee collections that allegedly point to deliberate misappropriation.

For instance, the local audit reported total fee collections of ₹13.78 crore for the three years, while the Chartered Accountant audit placed the figure at ₹13.66 crore. Such inconsistencies have raised red flags, necessitating a thorough investigation.

Allegations Against the Practical Course Coordinator

Coordinator Ranjan Jyoti Das is accused of withdrawing ₹18.86 lahks through bearer cheques for organizing various programs such as Saraswati Puja and legal aid camps. The FIR alleges that Das failed to provide expenditure vouchers for these events. Further, it highlights suspicious practices, including the issuance of multiple cheques below ₹1 lakh on the same date to avoid Governing Body scrutiny.

The complaint also mentions Das’s questionable appointment, alleging misrepresentation of credentials.

Receipt Book Fraud and Fee Mismanagement

The FIR accuses the accused of printing duplicate receipt books to siphon off funds. For instance, one receipt book was allegedly reused multiple times between 2020 and 2022, with varying fee amounts recorded. This fraudulent practice led to a shortfall of ₹54,218 in deposited examination fees. Adding to the suspicion, the college reportedly did not maintain a stock register for receipt books or a record of printed cheque books.

"Personal Piggy Bank" Allegation

The complainant alleges that the accused trio treated the college’s accounts as their personal property, diverting funds for their benefit while keeping the Governing Body in the dark. Payments to contractors were also reportedly made using multiple cheques below ₹1 lakh to bypass approval requirements.

Call for Action

The complainant has urged the Chandmari police in Guwahati to register a case under relevant sections of law for misappropriation of funds, criminal conspiracy, and forgery. The advocate further warned that the unchecked activities of the accused could result in further financial losses for the institution.