Guwahati Crime Surge: Vigilant Locals Foil Theft Attempt in Ulubari

An alleged thief was caught red-handed by vigilant locals at GR Kalita Complex located in Guwahati’s Ulubari area on Wednesday early morning.

According to information received, the thief had entered the complex with the intention of stealing air conditioner parts. However, his plans were foiled when some vigilant residents of the complex noticed his suspicious activity and apprehended him before handing him over to the police.

The thief in question has been identified as Pranjal Das. It has been revealed that he is part of a larger gang, consisting of 10-12 individuals, who operate in and around the area under the Ulubari flyover. The gang has reportedly been engaging in various theft activities in the area.

Notably, there has been an increase in theft and criminal activities in the city in recent times. Last night, Guwahati police arrested several individuals involved in a well-organized crime syndicate operating across the city.

The accused had been stealing iron manhole covers from footpaths in various areas of the city and handing them over to a group in Changsari, Ghograpara, and Rangia.

As per reports, the stolen items were then sold to Amit Kumar, a scrap dealer based in Arya Nagar, Bharalumukh, who operates under the name of Amit Seraogi. The goods were ultimately delivered to KD Iron Steel Trading Pvt Ltd., located at ITDC, Moranjena Rongia, owned by Dilip Goenka of Zoo Road, Guwahati.

Police have apprehended the second group involved in the crime, including Md. Ajar Ali, Md. Ajiubr Khan, and Md. Jeherul Ali, all from the Ghograpara and Rongia areas.