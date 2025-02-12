Minor Girl Abducted from Assam’s Kokrajhar Rescued in Bihar, Kidnapper Arrested

A minor girl, who was kidnapped from Mallikpara under Kazigaon Police Station in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, has been rescued in Bihar, with the abductor arrested.

According to sources, the young girl was abducted by a youth named Azimul Haque, a resident of Vidyadawari village in Dhubri district, and taken to Bihar.

Following the incident, the victim's family filed a formal complaint at the Kazigaon Police Station. After the case was registered, the Kazigaon police launched a covert operation, which led to the successful rescue of the minor girl from Bihar and the arrest of Azimul, who was involved in the abduction.