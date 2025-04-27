Guwahati Police Nab Drug Peddlers in Separate Raids

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Basistha Police and Panbazar Police successfully carried out separate raids in Guwahati on the afternoon of April 27, 2025, leading to the apprehension of notorious drug peddlers and the recovery of substantial quantities of illicit substances.

The Basistha Police Station team conducted a raid at Beharbari, Guwahati, and arrested Moidul Islam, alias Raju (33), a resident of Nijarapara, Milannagar, Kamrup (M), who was found in possession of 31.52 grams of suspected heroin.

During the raid, authorities also seized 26 empty vials, one mobile phone, and a scooty (Registration No. AS 01 DL 4036). Islam, who hails from Tangabari, Goalpara, has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a parallel operation, the Panbazar Police raided the 2 No. Railway Gate in Lakhtokia, Guwahati, and apprehended a minor boy. The minor was caught with 7 plastic vials containing 9.16 grams of suspected heroin and one blue-colored Realme phone. Based on the minor’s statement, the police identified a backlink that led to the apprehension of another individual.