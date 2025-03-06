Guwahati Police Nab Prime Suspect in Pandu Murder Case

The Jalukbari police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Raju Dey in Guwahati’s Pandu locality.

The accused has been identified as Amulya Rajbongshi, sources said. During the operation, police also recovered the wooden baton used in the crime.

On Wednesday, Raju Dey succumbed to severe injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His son, Rajdeep Dey, has lodged an FIR at Jalukbari Police Station, alleging that his father was murdered by Amulya Rajbonshi.

According to the FIR, Rajdeep received a phone call around 10:30 AM from Krishna Saha, a local canteen owner, who informed him that his father was found injured and unconscious near a grocery shop owned by one Hem Thakuria. Saha took the injured man to Boripara Hospital, from where he was referred to GMCH due to the severity of his condition.

Upon reaching THE GMCH at 11:20 AM, Rajdeep found his father bleeding profusely from the nose. In his final words, the victim allegedly named Amulya Rajbonshi as his attacker. Despite medical efforts, Raju Dey was declared dead between 11:55 AM and 12:05 PM.