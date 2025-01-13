22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead: Guwahati Records 4th Tragedy This Month

In a deeply unsettling series of events, four women have been found dead in separate incidents in Guwahati this January, leaving the city in shock and raising concerns about mental health and safety.

In the latest case, 22-year-old Esha Bharali, a pharmaceutical professional originally from Biswanath Chariali, was discovered dead by suicide in her rented apartment in Pub Sarania locality on Monday. Esha had been living with a friend, who was away visiting family at the time of the incident. Police have yet to ascertain the reason behind the tragic death.

This incident follows the suicide of Payel Saikia, a bar worker from Guwahati, earlier this month.

Adding to the grim tally, Pratiksha Sharma, described as a brilliant and accomplished young woman, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented house in Tarun Nagar on January 9. Her family suspects foul play, although initial investigations suggest she died by hanging.

Just a day later, on January 10, 27-year-old Biplabi Nath from Goalpara was found dead in her rented accommodation in Rukmini Gaon. Biplabi had not been seen since January 8, prompting her house owner to check on her, only to find her lifeless body. Police are investigating whether her death was a case of suicide or involved foul play.

Investigation into all cases is ongoing.

