Guwahati: Ex-Partner Under Suspicion in Woman’s Mysterious Death

The untimely demise of Pratiksha Sharma, a brilliant and accomplished young woman, has raised grave concerns, with her family suspecting foul play.

Pratiksha, originally from Assam’s Tinsukia district, was a topper at Darrang College and a recipient of the prestigious President’s Medal. She had recently completed her MBA from Gauhati University and secured a merit-based job with a major conglomerate, setting the stage for a bright future.

Tragically, her lifeless body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in her rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Tarun Nagar locality. This shocking incident has left her family and acquaintances devastated.

CCTV footage from the scene has intensified suspicions of murder. The visuals reportedly show a young man identified by her family as Pratiksha’s former partner.

The two were in a relationship during their university days, but the relationship reportedly ended after the man became involved with another woman.

Following these revelations, her family lodged a complaint at Geetanagar Police Station, alleging the young man’s involvement in her death.

The police have launched an investigation, reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning individuals linked to the case.

It may be mentioned that the incident has raised numerous unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise and the potential involvement of someone close to her.

Also Read: Woman Dies Mysteriously in Guwahati, Man Unaccounted For