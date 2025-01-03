Guwahati Stabbing Accused Questioned at GMCH Amid Suicide Concerns

The accused in the Guwahati stabbing case, Bhupen Das, who allegedly attempted suicide three times, is currently in police custody at Gauhati Medical College Hospital(GMCH).

Advertisment

The Guwahati city police are increasingly concerned about Bhupen's mental health due to his repeated suicide attempts. Investigators are particularly apprehensive about the possibility of another attempt.

The police are also considering the safest way to detain Bhupen in prison.

Bhupen has been questioned by the police at GMCH, where he is currently held. During the interrogation, he provided key information about the murder.

In addition, Bhupen made several sensitive allegations regarding Mousumi, but the police have chosen not to disclose these details due to their delicate nature.

The police are planning to formally arrest Bhupen within the next two days and present him in court. After the formal arrest, they intend to recreate the crime scene to further investigate the circumstances surrounding Mousumi's murder.

Earlier, on December 26, 2024, a tragic incident occurred in Guwahati’s Last Gate locality, where 27-year-old Mousumi Gogoi, a resident of Nalani Kapahua village in Tingkhong, Dibrugarh district, succumbed to severe stab wounds.

The attack took place at approximately 10:30 AM on the morning of December 26, at Naharani Path, Last Gate, leaving Mousumi with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, and hand.

She was swiftly taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and admitted at 11:45 AM by the Hatigaon police.

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma confirmed that, upon examination, Mousumi’s vital signs were undetectable, although she remained conscious and responsive, with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of E4V5M6. Medical staff found several lacerations on her body, including wounds to her abdomen, neck, and forearm, and diagnosed her with penetrating abdominal trauma and neck cuts.

The medical examination revealed multiple lacerations:

• Right upper abdomen (5x4x2 cm)

• Left forearm (5x4x3 cm)

• Chin (3x1x1 cm)

• Nape of the neck

• Anterior neck (10x4x2 cm)

“She was managed by the Surgery Unit under the care of Dr. Anjoy Bashiya,” said Abhijit Sarma.