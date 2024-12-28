Guwahati Stabbing Incident: Police Uncover Criminal History of Bhupen Das

In a significant development in the Guwahati stabbing case, the city police have uncovered the criminal history of the accused, Bhupen Das.

Investigations reveal that Bhupen, who had relationships with multiple women, deceived Mousumi Gogoi by presenting himself as unmarried, trapping her in a web of false love.

As per police sources, Bhupen had abandoned his wife and children, becoming deeply involved with Mousumi, who had moved to Guwahati after her husband's death in search of a livelihood.

Two years ago, Mousumi fell into Bhupen's deceptive trap, believing him to be unmarried. For the next two years, she maintained a relationship with him under this false pretense.

It was only recently, after receiving a call from Bhupen's wife, that Mousumi learned the truth about his marital status. Upon discovering that Bhupen was married, Mousumi broke off the relationship. However, Bhupen, refusing to accept the truth, began mentally threatening her.

On December 8, Mousumi filed a complaint against Bhupen at the Panbazar Women's Police Station, but the complaint was not registered. Despite an investigation, Bhupen was not summoned by the police.

Without the case being filed, Bhupen continued his threats of death, and ultimately, before his arrest, he brutally murdered Mousumi with a sharp weapon.

This entire sequence of events has been revealed through the ongoing investigation by the Hatigaon police.