Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Sets New Sales Benchmark in FY 2024-25

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has set new benchmarks in the tea industry with its exceptional performance in the financial year 2024-25, solidifying its reputation as a premier hub for premium Assam teas. In a remarkable achievement, the GTAC recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea, surpassing last year's figure of 166.34 million kilograms, reflecting a growth of nearly 3 percent.

Advertisment

The average price per kilogram of tea saw a significant increase, rising from Rs 183.20 to Rs 227.70, marking a notable surge of Rs 44.50. This uptick in pricing contributed to an estimated total sales turnover of Rs 3,851 crore for the fiscal year, underscoring GTAC’s continued dominance in the marketplace.

According to Mr. Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, the auction season also saw record-breaking prices for premium Assam teas. A line of Hookmool teas set an all-time high of Rs 751 per kilogram, further reinforcing the exceptional quality of the offerings at GTAC. Additionally, the Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) experienced strong pricing throughout the year, with Bejopathar teas fetching Rs 471 per kilogram. Notably, teas from Dhemaji District's BLFs commanded the highest prices across Assam, marking a significant achievement for the region.

In addition to its competitive pricing, GTAC stands out for its cost-effective operations, boasting the lowest selling costs among all tea auction centres. This advantage, coupled with its unwavering commitment to high-quality tea, has made GTAC a preferred platform for sellers in the Indian tea industry.

A key part of GTAC’s success lies in its initiative to promote single-origin Assam teas through its in-house tea lounge. The GTAC Tea Lounge, strategically located within the GTAC building, has proven to be a game-changer, providing tea producers with a direct channel to consumers. This initiative allows producers to set their own pricing, boosting brand visibility and profitability.

The GTAC Tea Lounge has not only served as a vital platform for promoting Assam’s finest teas but has also become a popular destination for tourists seeking to purchase authentic, high-quality tea. In FY 2024-25, the lounge recorded a turnover exceeding Rs 1 crore, further enhancing its role in the promotion and retail of Assam teas.

GTAC’s record-breaking performance, both in terms of tea sales and the success of its tea lounge, underscores its pivotal role in driving the growth of Assam’s tea industry. With a continued focus on quality, innovation, and cost-efficiency, GTAC is poised to remain at the forefront of India’s tea auction centres, reinforcing Assam's place in the global tea market.