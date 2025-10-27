Guwahati: Youth Found Dead in Khanapara; Drug Overdose Suspected

A young man’s body was recovered in Guwahati’s Khanapara under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning.

According to reports, locals spotted the body early in the morning and immediately informed the police. A team of police then rushed to the spot and began a preliminary investigation.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, police suspect that the youth may have died due to drug overdose. The identity of the deceased has not been established so far.

Notably, a volunteer card of Zubeen Kshetra was found hanging around the youth’s neck, indicating that the deceased was a volunteer at the Zubeen Garg Kshetra in Sonapur, not very far from Khanapara.

Residents of the area allege that the spot where the body was found has long been a known hotspot for illegal activities, including the consumption of alcohol, drugs, and cannabis.

