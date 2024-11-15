Guwahati: Body Found in Khanapara Amid Suspected Drug Overdose; Peddler Nabbed Nearby

An unidentified body of a man was discovered under the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati on Friday morning.

Basistha police arrived at the scene upon being notified and they recovered the body for post-mortem examination.

While the exact cause of the man’s death is yet be established, initial suspicions point to a possible drug overdose as the cause.

The identity of the deceased man remains unknown at the time of filing this report.

It is pertinent to mention that the underbelly of the Khanapara flyover has long been known as a hub for illicit drug trade and gatherings.

Notably, just last night, city police arrested a drug peddler in the same vicinity. According to the police, 19 containers of drugs were found in his possession during the bust. Apart from that, a motorcycle with registration AS 01 AV 1460, which the police suspect to have been stolen, was also seized from him.