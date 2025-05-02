Guwahati's Bharalumukh Road Closed for 5 Months: Cure or Crisis?

It is not the first time that the city has faced inconvenience as a result of the construction of flyoversthroughout Guwahati, ecological destruction, stagnant traffic, deteriorating citizen health, and now the closure of the road connecting railway gate no 9 at Bharalumukh with the sluice gate for 4 - 5 months has exacerbated the situation.

Advertisment

A senior PWD (Public Works Department) officer was quoted to have said in the media, "There is a deep excavation going on in the area, and heavy construction vehicles have been deployed, so we have closed the road for the public's safety." It will take four to five months to complete the excavation." "We have diverted traffic to another route, and while the public is experiencing some challenges, they will be remedied soon. Until then, we urge everyone to cooperate.

Everyone has diverted to gate number 8, and traffic policemen are doing everything they can to manage the traffic so that no one is inconvenienced. This just informs us of the need to have a competent traffic management strategy; the requirement of having an adequate traffic management plan is a big worry.

In truth, the Flyovers were designed so that the city would have easy traffic control, but it now appears that the opposite is true. Commuters and traffic workers are concerned and questioning the situation, as it will be difficult to handle and manage in the long run. Residents and shop owners in the vicinity have expressed their worries, stating that they must take a separate long way to work, and that the businesses of the stores and shops have been badly impacted.

The authorities have asked the public to be patient and cooperative during the construction period, with the assurance that the situation will improve soon. Commuters, residents of the area, traffic officers, and people are all yearning for a better situation.