Guwahati’s Real-Life 'Bang Bang!' Stunt Ends in Arrests as Police Crack Down

In a crackdown on reckless bike stunt performances in Guwahati, Garchuk Police have arrested a youth named Bijoy Munda. The arrest follows an incident two days ago where Munda, a resident of Nagaon, performed stunts with a young woman on a moving bike on city roads, causing public disturbance.

The incident sparked comparisons to the famous bike stunt scene from the Bollywood movie Bang Bang!, where Katrina Kaif's character performs high-speed bike stunts. Just as in the film, the real-life stunt in Guwahati was executed with alarming disregard for safety, putting lives at risk.

The police have also detained Rakesh Mondal, the owner of the bike with registration number AS 12 AJ 6025, which was used in the reckless stunt. The duo was reportedly riding on the National Highway late at night, mirroring the daredevil spirit often glorified in action-packed films.

The incident caught the attention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, prompting immediate action from the city police. A police team has been dispatched to Beltola to apprehend the young woman involved in the stunt.

Meanwhile, the city police are continuing their investigation to curb such reckless behavior on the city streets.