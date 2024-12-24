Guwahati Drug Death: Another Accused in Custody

Guwahati police have arrested another individual, Sibanjal Hazarika, in connection with the mysterious death of Maram Mayur Dutta. Hazarika was apprehended in Sivasagar and is being brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

The case took a turn after Madhurjya Gogoi and Asim Dutta, who were earlier arrested in connection with the incident, revealed during police interrogation that Hazarika had also attended a drug party on the night of Dutta's death.

The incident came to light last Saturday when Dutta’s body was discovered on a road in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati, under suspicious circumstances. His face was frothing, indicating possible poisoning or suffocation, and authorities suspect foul play.

Investigations revealed that Dutta and his two friends, Madhurjya Gogoi and Asim Dutta, consumed drugs at Asim’s rented house before the tragic events unfolded. Under police custody, Asim Dutta confessed that after Dutta’s death in his room, the duo, in a state of panic, abandoned the body on the road.

The Crime Branch, prompted to intervene at the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, swiftly cracked the case. Following media coverage and CCTV evidence, Madhurjya Gogoi fled to Nagaon but was apprehended shortly afterward by Nagaon police.

In addition to the arrests, police detained Pradeep Barman, alleged to have supplied the drugs consumed by the trio. All the accused, including Barman and Hazarika, are currently undergoing interrogation at the Bhangagarh police station.

