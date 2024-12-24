Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Guwahati’s Garchuk

In a shocking incident at Ahom Gaon Chariali in Garchuk, Guwahati, a man allegedly murdered his wife before fleeing the scene. The couple had been living in the area for nearly two years.

The husband, identified as Subhash Saha, worked as an e-rickshaw driver, while his wife ran a vegetable stall and operated a small hotel to support their income.

A local resident shared with the media, "A major argument took place between the husband and wife on the roadside last night, witnessed by several locals. The dispute seems to have escalated, and the husband allegedly killed his wife later that night, possibly under the influence of alcohol. The woman was found dead in her bed with injury marks on her body, according to some police officers. The woman was from the Bodo community, and the husband is reportedly from the Bengali community."

On the night of the crime, Subhash allegedly murdered his wife and fled the scene. In a surprising turn, he called the landlord to report that his wife had been murdered before escaping.

However, the Garchuk police eventually apprehended Subhash after a manhunt. Despite initially fleeing, he was caught in a police operation.