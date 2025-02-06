Guwahati’s Ring Road Project Gets NHAI Nod, Paving Way for Construction

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the construction of Guwahati’s long-pending Ring Road Project, marking a milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

A letter of approval was issued to the selected bidder on Thursday, paving the way for the project's commencement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on 'X', "Happy to share that @NHAI_Official has issued the Letter of Acceptance to the successful bidder for taking up work on the Guwahati Ring Road. From the conceptualisation stage to its imminent execution, this project is being driven at break neck speed."

The ring road project will begin at Kamalpur, near Baihata Chariali, bypassing the Baihata area and other densely populated villages. It will extend to Kuruwa, passing through Degaon, Karara, Mandakata, and Suktaguri.

A major component of the project includes a six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Kuruwa to Tera Tukra near Narengi. From Narengi, the road will extend as a Greenfield road towards Kapalkata at Sonapur (near Digaru bridge), passing through Panikheti, Chandrapur, and crossing the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The road from Kamalpur to Sonapur will be four-lane, except for the Kuruwa-Narengi bridge, which will be six-lane. Additionally, a 55-kilometre Greenfield road will be built from Kamalpur to Sonapur.