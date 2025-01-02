'HerStory', Book Edited by Maini Mahanta and Deepika Chhetri Unveiled

A book titled 'HerStory', edited by senior journalist and Nandini Magazine Editor Maini Mahanta and Mizoram’s Deepika Chhetri, was unveiled at a solemn event organized at the Cotton University on Thursday.

The book launch ceremony was graced by senior journalist Chaya Moni Bhuyan, Pratidin Time’s Director Smitakshi B Goswami, senior journalist Afrida Hussain, and publisher Nabin Baruah, who collectively inaugurated the book.

Speaking on the occasion, publisher Nabin Baruah shared insights into his journey as a publisher. Senior journalist Chaya Moni Bhuyan, while addressing the gathering, recounted her experiences in political journalism and how she came to be involved in the field. She also shared how Maini Mahanta’s writings have inspired her since childhood and influenced her journey in journalism.

Bhuyan remarked, “The power of print media cannot be curtailed. While electronic and social media may fade over time, print media will survive due to its strength in providing reliable information and preservation.”

Further, Smitakshi B Goswami highlighted the significance of women’s leadership during her speech, stating, “A woman learns the basics of leadership at home itself.”

Regarding the book, she noted, “This book is truly a repository of information and preservation. It sheds light on the significant roles of women, many of which were previously unknown. I look forward to a more detailed second edition in the future.”

Afrida Hussain also addressed the gathering, expressing her belief that readers would warmly receive the book.

Editor Maini Mahanta elaborated on the book's theme, stating that it primarily focuses on the role of women in leadership within the political landscape of Northeast India. She said, “The book attempts to highlight the contribution of women political leaders from the Northeast in post-independence Indian politics. It contains analytical essays exploring this subject.” She further mentioned that the book features writings by 14 authors from the Northeast, excluding Sikkim.

The book comprises 16 articles authored by notable writers including as Dr. Manorama Sharma, Vaishali Kashyap, Ananya Barua, Karabi Kakoti, Dr. Tapati Barua Kashyap, Suparna Lahiri Baruah, and Teresa Rahman. Published by the prominent Purbanchal Prakash, the book has been lauded as a significant addition to the discourse on women’s leadership in the region.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, contributing to the occasion's grandeur.