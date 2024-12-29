Guwahati: Maini Mahanta Files Complaint After Cab Driver's Misconduct

Senior journalist and Nandini Magazine’s Editor, Maini Mahanta was misbehaved with by a cab driver in Guwahati who left her stranded in the middle of the road on Sunday. Mahanta was on her way home having attended an event when the incident occurred.

As per reports, Maini Mahanta was a part of an event in Guwahati’s Panjabari today. She had hailed a cab to return home. During her ride, Mahanta reportedly asked the driver of the cab to turn on the car’s air conditioning. However, the driver allegedly misbehaved with her and left her stranded in the middle of the road without completing the ride.

The vehicle number has been recorded as AS 01 PC 7157. Meanwhile, the senior journalist reached the Dispur police station to file a complaint against the cab driver.

Mahanta, in the FIR wrote, “I hailed a cab (Premier Swift Dzire AS 01 PC 7175) from Kalakshetra to head home. As I have dust allergy, so I asked the driver to turn on the AC. However, he started hurling abuses at me. After that, I dialed my husband from the cab. The driver then suddenly stopped the car and asked me get off.”

“I did not agree as it was dark and I did not want to get off the cab before another booking. The driver then approached to physically assault me. I feared for my life and got off the car and dialed 100 to narrate my ordeal. After some time passed, I approached Dispur police for help,” the complaint added.