Home Guard Killed After Being Struck by Crane at Flyover Site in Guwahati

A home guard on duty tragically lost his life after being struck by a crane at the site of the under-construction flyover in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam, sources said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Padeshwar Kalita, was on duty at the Chandmari flyover site when the incident occurred.

According to sources, the crane that belonged to the contractor of the flyover project struck Kalita due to the driver's negligence. The reckless driving led to the unfortunate demise of the security personnel, who was serving at Chandmari Police Station.

Following the incident, Chandmari Police seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation into the matter.