“In 30 years, I’ve never celebrated a birthday without Zubeen,” Garima Garg on her birthday.

Today marks the birthday of Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg. At her residence in Kahilipara, she became emotional while remembering her husband, expressing the deep sense of loss she continues to feel.

Speaking to the media, Garima said, “In the past 30 years, I have never celebrated a birthday without Zubeen. Today is very difficult as I can feel the absence of both him and the blessings from fans who have come to wish me.”

She further added, “Everyone has wished me and blessed me on my birthday, which did make me happy. But for the person who truly knew me and showered me with love and wishes, today I feel his absence. All we want is to know the truth behind what happened on September 19, when Zubeen had to leave us early. We want the truth.”

Despite her sorrow, thousands of well-wishers extended their greetings to Garima Garg in Zubeen’s absence. Many netizens even referred to her as a queen in their birthday messages. The two photos she shared on Tuesday morning reflected intimate moments and nostalgia from their life together, highlighting the strong bond she shared with the late singer.

