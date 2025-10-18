India Not Born in 1947, But 5,000 Years of Civilisation: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that India’s identity and civilisation are far older than its Independence, describing the nation as the outcome of 5,000 years of spiritual and intellectual evolution.

“India was not born in 1947; this nation and civilisation are the result of 5,000 years of spiritual and intellectual penance. Till the time India led the world, humanity had not witnessed the destructive face of science,” CM Sarma said while attending the 4th Foundation Day of Pragjyotishpur University at Hajongbari, Chandrapur in Kamrup (Metro) district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium and pharmacy block of the university.

He lamented the decline of India’s intellectual and knowledge movements during the colonial era and urged institutions like Pragjyotishpur University to lead efforts in reviving India’s ancient academic traditions. CM Sarma said the university, rooted in the Sanatan educational and value-based system, has taken up the noble mission of bringing out the true essence of education, where knowledge serves the collective good.

Highlighting the university’s rapid progress within just three years, CM Sarma said it has opened up immense possibilities for creating competent human resources enriched with both traditional Indian values and modern scientific understanding. He added that Pragjyotishpur University has brought a new wave of opportunity to Assam’s academic landscape, from infrastructure to innovative curricula.

Speaking on the significance of the name Pragjyotishpur, the Chief Minister said it represents the timeless heritage of ancient Indian civilisation. He explained that Pragjyotishpur, meaning “City of Eastern Astrology”, is mentioned in the Ramayana and Mahabharata as the kingdom of Bhagadatta. Over time, it evolved into Kamrupa and later became known as Assam with the arrival of the Ahoms.

Expressing satisfaction at being part of the foundation day celebration, the Chief Minister said it was a deeply meaningful experience to witness an institution carrying forward the legacy of India’s ancient civilisation.

Elaborating on the concept of Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister said it is an eternal and universal philosophy of life, not merely a set of rituals or customs. “On the foundation of Sanatan Dharma, Indian consciousness has always regarded the pursuit of knowledge as the highest spiritual endeavour,” he said, adding that morality, philosophy, literature, science, and culture have always held a sacred place in Indian society.

Recalling India’s ancient centres of learning such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Udantpuri, Vikramshila, and Ujjayini, Sarma said they once stood as global beacons of wisdom and innovation. “Indians had attained exceptional expertise in science, astronomy, mathematics, and medicine, the world once revered our pursuit of knowledge,” he noted.

