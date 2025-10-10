Assam CM 9th Richest In India Or No Property Except Salary?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media on Friday that he owns no property beyond his official salary, adding that discussions about wealth are “futile” and that he manages solely on government earnings. He emphasized that his lifestyle and priorities are different from the usual pursuit of material possessions, portraying a focus on service over wealth.

According to the affidavit submitted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the 2021 Legislative Assembly oath-taking ceremony, the CM’s declared earnings stood at ₹1,72,89,354, while his spouse, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, reported earnings of ₹14.50 crore.

However, a recent ADR report published in August 2025 paints a contrasting picture. The report shows that the average self-reported income of Chief Ministers in India is ₹13,34,738, while their combined total assets amount to a staggering ₹1,632 crore.

Notably, the report ranks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 9th among India’s top 10 richest Chief Ministers of India in 2025, with total assets exceeding ₹17.27 crore. This revelation raises eyebrows and questions about the CM’s public claims, highlighting a striking gap between words and documented financial reality.

