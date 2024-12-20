Pragjyotishpur LitFest 2024 Explores Assam’s Cultural Identity

The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024, held from December 14 to 16, broke new ground in India’s literary landscape, offering a unique platform for literary enthusiasts to explore the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the broader region. Organized by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF) for the second consecutive year, the festival’s theme, ‘In Search of Roots’, provided a thoughtful exploration of Assamese literature, regional arts, and traditions. The three-day event, hosted at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, featured a series of panel discussions, multilingual poetry recitations, cultural programs, and workshops on creative writing and environmental protection.

Advertisment

In his inaugural address, Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita highlighted the role of literature in fostering unity and building a cohesive society. Drawing inspiration from Assam’s rich historical figures, such as Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, he emphasized the need for strong leadership to guide future generations. Historians like Sanjeev Sanyal lamented the neglect of Indigenous warriors in history, urging a reevaluation of India's past that honours its native heroes and challenges colonial narratives.

The festival also featured a keynote address by renowned journalist Swaminathan Gurumurthy, who underscored the importance of culture and tradition in India's development. He criticized Western models of development and advocated for a comprehensive approach that recognizes the value of India’s ancient knowledge systems. Gurumurthy further noted that while India gained independence 75 years ago, it had yet to cultivate independent thought, with education policies still prioritizing employment over innovation.

Supreme Court advocate and author J Sai Deepak spoke about the importance of India's civilization over its constitutional framework, stressing that a unified identity rooted in shared cultural and historical values is what binds the country together. The festival also featured noted scholar Anand Ranganathan, who discussed India’s journey towards development, addressing concerns about the challenges still faced by the nation, particularly in education and agriculture.

The event celebrated the evolution of Assamese literature, tracing its roots back to the ancient kingdom of Pragjyotishpur, which covered present-day Assam, parts of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and beyond. Dr Malini Goswami, former vice-chancellor of Assam Women's University, spoke about the rich literary heritage of Assam, emphasizing the role of figures like Mahapurush Madhabdev in shaping Assamese culture.

Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024 not only brought together esteemed authors and intellectuals but also attracted a diverse audience from across the region, making it a significant addition to the roster of major literary festivals in India, including Jaipur, Kolkata, and Bangalore. This year’s edition stood out for its focus on the cultural roots and history of Assam, setting it apart from other prominent literary events in the country.

Also Read: Vidyapati Dahal Wins Pragjyotishpur Literary Award 2024