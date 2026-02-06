Kamrup Metro DTO Records 'Unprecedented' Rs 506 Cr Vehicle Related Revenue

The Kamrup metropolitan district transport office collected an unprecedented Rs 506 crore in vehicle-related revenue in the first 10 months of the financial year 2025-26. The office informed that this was over Rs 70 crore above the collection made during the same period last year.

Advertisment

The district transport officer, Gautam Das, highlighted the department’s continued efficiency in revenue collection, noting that the collection stood at Rs 435 crore in the last term. He credited the achievement to coordinated efforts across the registration and licensing offices, the regional transport office, and the enforcement inspector’s office.

The enforcement officer of the district transport office, Himangshu Das, informed that the surge in revenue collection was led by several enforcement drives against multinational companies, business establishments, and heavy vehicles to enhance road safety and compliance.

The DTO office has also prioritised public engagement through special monthly programmes and the ongoing initiative “Raijor Seva Raijor Padulit,” which aims to deliver vehicle-related services directly to the public. Teams of assistant transport officers have been deployed to adjoining districts to resolve grievances and promote safe transport practices among citizens.

Officials noted that the combination of stringent enforcement, streamlined services, and community outreach has motivated staff and officers while ensuring efficient revenue collection and enhanced road safety across the district.

Also Read: Kamrup (Metro) DTO Witnesses Record Revenue Collection



