Koina Boutique Theft: Latasil Police Nab Duo, Recover Stolen Attire

In a recent theft case, Latasil Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing clothes from the Koina Silk Boutique located in the Barowari area of Guwahati.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Anjali Gowala, stole three sets of sador mekhela on Sunday under the guise of shopping, accompanied by a male associate, identified as Samrat Pathak. Acting on a complaint filed by the boutique, police traced and apprehended Anjali from Gandhi Basti.

An FIR has been registered under case number 46/25. Anjali is currently being housed at the Shelter Home for Women in Jalukbari. The stolen clothes have been successfully recovered from her possession.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Samrat Pathak, the youth allegedly involved in the recent theft at Koina Silk Boutique in Barowari, Guwahati.

