Congress Files FIR Against Assam CM for "Derogatory Remarks" on Women

The Guwahati City District Congress Committee has lodged a formal complaint with Dispur Police Station against Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding immediate legal action over his controversial remarks targeting women.

The complaint, submitted by party leaders, alleges that the Chief Minister made “deeply derogatory and offensive” comments during a public meeting at Bihaguri under the Borsala Legislative Assembly Constituency on April 28, 2025. The statement in question, which has since been widely circulated across media platforms, accuses CM Sarma of claiming that "women in Assam had to lose their virginity to secure government jobs" during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government.

In the written complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Dispur Police Station, the Congress party asserted that such “baseless and shameful” remarks not only insult the dignity of women but also reflect an alarming degradation of public discourse coming from the state's highest elected office.

Calling the Chief Minister's remarks “unpardonable” and “deeply hurtful to the sentiments of women across Assam,” the Congress demanded immediate registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The party also sought a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against CM Sarma.

“The comments have caused immense outrage and stand as an affront to the dignity of women across the state. Such language, laced with misogyny and political malice, must not go unchecked in a democratic society,” read the complaint.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Chief Minister or his office regarding the allegations or the FIR demand. The incident has sparked widespread debate, with opposition parties and civil society groups sharply condemning the statement and calling for accountability.