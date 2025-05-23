Lawyer Handcuffed Illegally, Gauhati HC Orders Assam Police to Pay ₹5L

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Police to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to advocate Sabah Al Jarid for illegally handcuffing him during an arrest. The court ruled that the police violated established legal procedures by handcuffing the advocate even after he had voluntarily surrendered.

The incident dates back to October 5, 2016, when Jarid was arrested following an FIR lodged by a home guard named Faizul Haque at the Panbazar Police Station. The FIR was reportedly filed over a personal dispute.

Despite his surrender, the police were found to have taken the advocate to court in handcuffs, a move the court deemed illegal and a violation of his fundamental rights. The High Court has ordered the Assam Police to disburse the compensation within two months.

