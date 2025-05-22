Liquor Licence Near GU Sparks Outcry Over Rule Violation

A decision by the Assam Excise Department to grant an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) "ON" shop licence to a bar and restaurant near Gauhati University has triggered strong objections from the university administration, which fears the outlet could compromise the academic environment and violate existing norms.

The Excise Department has approved the licence in favour of Smti Kaberi Das for her establishment "M/S Angel Bar & Restaurant", located at Pandu Sadilapur, Jalukbari, along the NH-37 Bypass under Ward No. 01 of Guwahati. The bar operates on rented premises owned by Sri Karuna Das, with the land covered under Dag No. 669 and Patta No. 78 of Sadilapur village in Jalukbari mouza. The licence, granted under Rule 116 of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016 (as amended), will remain valid for one year, subject to renewal under Rule 128, provided no adverse reports surface.

However, the proximity of the outlet to Gauhati University has raised alarm among the institution’s faculty, students, and local residents. In a letter dated August 13, the University Registrar informed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District that several locals had reported the presence of a liquor outlet near the campus. The university warned that the outlet’s presence could lead to “unethical activity” and has already sparked “resentment among the residents.”

Citing Assam Excise Rules, 2016, the Registrar emphasised that the establishment of a liquor outlet in the vicinity of an educational institution is strictly prohibited. The university has urged the district administration to intervene and take necessary steps to address the issue.

The Excise Department's licence approval, based on a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner's office dated March 19, 2025, has also been communicated to the Commissioner of Excise and the Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup (Metro).

As the debate intensifies, stakeholders await a response from district authorities amid growing concern over the potential disruption to the university's academic atmosphere.

