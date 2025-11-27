Man Found Dead In Guwahati's Panjabari; Hit-and-Run Suspected

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, believed to be over 40 years old, was dressed in black clothing. The identity of the individual is yet to be confirmed.

Locals suspect that the person may have been hit by a speeding vehicle and left at the spot. The Satgaon police have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

